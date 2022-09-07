'Amsterdam' trailer: Christian Bale is a murder suspect in this star-studded period mystery

It appears the age of films with huge, glittering ensemble casts has come back. Written and directed by David O. Russell, 'Amsterdam' is a period mystery comedy film with a dream collection of actors and actresses in the cast. Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro feature in the film. The story is set in 1930s' United States and follows three friends who are a witness to a murder but due to circumstances become suspects themselves and end up uncovering a big conspiracy.

The new trailer showed off new footage and hyped up the movie. You can see the latest trailer above. The film has Bale, Washington, and Robbie playing the role of the three aforementioned friends, who are also the main characters. The actors don the roles of Burt, a doctor, Harold, an attorney, and Valerie, a nurse, respectively. They get tangled up in the crime that may be the handiwork of an organisation that wishes to rule the world.

The promos of the movie have promised a propulsive, fast-paced mystery thriller that makes good use of its dreamy cast. The period setting appears to have been brilliantly realised -- judging by the promos at least.

'Amsterdam' releases on October 7 in North America.

