After Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega drops out of Scream VII

A day after Melissa Barrera was fired from the sets of Scream VII, another actress has also reportedly quit the film. According to reports, Jenna Ortega, who starred in the last two Scream films as Tara Carpenter, will not reprise her role in the seventh installment of the franchise.



The news comes one day after it was reported that Melissa Barrera, Jenna's co-star in the film was fired by the producers over social media posts that they claimed were antisemitic in nature.



Is Jenna Ortega's departure related to Melissa Barrera?

While it is being widely speculated that Jenna's departure is connected to Melissa's firing, a report in Deadline reported that the actress will not be part of the film due to her busy filming schedule on the second season of Netflix's Wednesday and wrapping on filming for Beetlejuice 2.



Representatives for Jenna and Spyglass have so far not responded to the news.



However, Spyglass, the studio behind Scream VII, did comment on Melissa's firing. "We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech," the statement read.