After Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega drops out of Scream VII
According to reports, Jenna Ortega, who starred in the last two Scream films as Tara Carpenter, will not reprise her role in the seventh installment of the franchise.
A day after Melissa Barrera was fired from the sets of Scream VII, another actress has also reportedly quit the film. According to reports, Jenna Ortega, who starred in the last two Scream films as Tara Carpenter, will not reprise her role in the seventh installment of the franchise.
The news comes one day after it was reported that Melissa Barrera, Jenna's co-star in the film was fired by the producers over social media posts that they claimed were antisemitic in nature.
Is Jenna Ortega's departure related to Melissa Barrera?
While it is being widely speculated that Jenna's departure is connected to Melissa's firing, a report in Deadline reported that the actress will not be part of the film due to her busy filming schedule on the second season of Netflix's Wednesday and wrapping on filming for Beetlejuice 2.
Representatives for Jenna and Spyglass have so far not responded to the news.
However, Spyglass, the studio behind Scream VII, did comment on Melissa's firing. "We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech," the statement read.
Melissa Barrera reacts after being fired from Scream over her pro-Palestine posts
Earlier this month, Melissa had posted a few posts which were pro-Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
In one written message from her Instagram Story quoted in the reports of her firing and circulating on social media, Melissa wrote, “I have been actively looking for videos and information about the Palestinian side for the last 2 weeks or so, following accounts etc. Why? Because Western media only shows the other side. Why they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.”
Melissa and Jenna's characters Samantha and Tara were previously positioned as the franchise's new leads.