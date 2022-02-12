Adele responds to engagement rumours, drops major hint about baby no 2

Adele is talking about her future plans!



The 'Easy on Me' singer recently appeared on the Graham Norton Show, addressed everything from her cancelled Las Vegas residency, her romance with sports agent Rich Paul and babies.



Following her appearance at the BRITs, where the superstar was seen sporting a massive diamond ring on her engagement finger that led to many speculating that her boyfriend had finally popped the question.

Adele accused of transphobia for saying 'I love being a woman'



Responding to the question, Adele, who was still wearing the ring, said, “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t? ”



The singer also spoke out on her cancelled Las Vegas shows, "I'm so sorry, but my show isn’t ready." admitting her 'regret' at the last minute announcement, assuring viewers that it would be rescheduled for this year.



“It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” she said. “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?,'' hinting that she and Paul are planning to have a child together in the near future.



“I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” Adele explained. “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that.''

Has Adele got secretly engaged to beau Rich Paul?



“People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”



“We are now working our a**** off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready. The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time."



The 'Hello' singer is already mum to Angelo (9), who she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, also talked about her son and Simon, to whom she dedicated her third award, for Best Album.



Talking about the emotional moment, she said, ''I am very happy, really chuffed. In my speech I wanted to acknowledge other people and my son who is old enough now. I don't share too much of him, but they are my little soulmates – Angelo and Simon. Our family is separated but we're nailing it and doing a really, really good job.''