'Addams family 2' to release in theatres, premium on-demand on the same day

'The Addams Family 2' will release in theaters and premium on-demand in the U.S. and Canada on the same day, a global report has confirmed.



The animated film is all set to release on october 1 and the decision to switch to a hybrid release as a precautionary move to handle the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.



For the uninitiated, 'The Addams Family 2' voice stars Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams, Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Snoop Dogg as It, Bette Midler as Grandma, Javon “Wanna” Walton as Pugsley Addams and Bill Hader as Cyrus.