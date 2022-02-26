Actress Amanda Bynes files to end conservatorship after almost nine years

Actress Amanda Bynes wants to end her conservatorship!



Bynes filed to end her conservatorship almost after nine years, which granted her mother Lynn Bynes legal control over her affairs in 2013.



Her mother Lynn Organ was offered a temporary conservatorship in the year 2013 after she allegedly set a driveway on fire and was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Later, in the year 2014, Lynn gained full conservatorship.

As per the reports, Bynes filed a petition in California`s Ventura County Superior Court to terminate the conservatorship of her person and estate.



"Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary." Bynes` lawyer, David A. Esquibias, told People magazine on Friday.



Bynes have the full support of her parents in ending their conservatorship. Tamar Arminak, a lawyer for Bynes` parents, told EW in a statement, "Lynn Bynes absolutely supports Amanda`s petition to terminate the conservatorship and is so proud of Amanda and all the hard work Amanda has done to get here."

A hearing on the case is scheduled for March 22.



Amanda followed the footsteps of Britney Spears, who's 13 years long controversial conservatorship come to an end last year.



Amanda, who previously said she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, is known for her roles in the Nickelodeon series 'The Amanda Show' and films 'What a Girl Wants' and 'She's the Man.' She stepped away from the public eye to deal with mental health issues and substance abuse.