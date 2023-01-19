Actor Julian Sands reported missing since Friday after going a hike at Mount Baldy

Actor Julian Sands, best known for his roles in films like 'A Room With a View' and 'Warlock', has been reported missing since Friday. The actor had reportedly gone hiking in California's San Gabriel Mountains earlier on Friday and since then not returned.



Sands, a resident of North Hollywood, was reported missing around 7:30 PM Friday in the Baldy Bowl area of Mount Baldy, the authorities told the press. A search began but the crew had to discontinue it on Saturday evening due to risks of an avalanche in that area and poor trail conditions because of snow and ice.



Search has continued since then via helicopters and drones and ground crews will resume work once the weather permits. The local sheriff's department has been carrying out the operation with Forest Service and has urged locals to stay out of the said area due to treacherous hiking conditions.



In a press release issued Wednesday, the sheriff’s department noted that conditions have led to 14 rescue missions in the past four weeks and that two hikers have died in that span.