Actor Julian Sands reported missing since Friday after going a hike at Mount Baldy
Story highlights
Julian Sands, a resident of North Hollywood, was reported missing around 7:30 PM Friday in the Baldy Bowl area of Mount Baldy
Julian Sands, a resident of North Hollywood, was reported missing around 7:30 PM Friday in the Baldy Bowl area of Mount Baldy
Actor Julian Sands, best known for his roles in films like 'A Room With a View' and 'Warlock', has been reported missing since Friday. The actor had reportedly gone hiking in California's San Gabriel Mountains earlier on Friday and since then not returned.
Sands, a resident of North Hollywood, was reported missing around 7:30 PM Friday in the Baldy Bowl area of Mount Baldy, the authorities told the press. A search began but the crew had to discontinue it on Saturday evening due to risks of an avalanche in that area and poor trail conditions because of snow and ice.
Search has continued since then via helicopters and drones and ground crews will resume work once the weather permits. The local sheriff's department has been carrying out the operation with Forest Service and has urged locals to stay out of the said area due to treacherous hiking conditions.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the sheriff’s department noted that conditions have led to 14 rescue missions in the past four weeks and that two hikers have died in that span.
Who is actor Julian Sands
Julian Sands is a British-born actor who began is career playing supporting performances in films including 1984 films 'Oxford Blues and 'The Killing Fields'. He then landed a lead role opposite Helena Bonham Carter in filmmaker James Ivory's 'A Room With a View' which earned 8 Oscar nominations including best picture and three wins.
He has also worked in films like 'Warlock' (1989) and its sequel,'Arachnophobia' (1990), 'Naked Lunch' (1991), 'Boxing Helena' (1993), 'Leaving Las Vegas' (1995) and David Fincher’s 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' (2011).
His television work includes recurring roles on 'Stargate SG-1,' '24,' 'Ghost Whisperer,' 'Dexter,' 'Banshee' and 'What/If.'
The actor is married to writer Evgenia Citkowitz in 1990, and the couple shares two children. He also has a third child from a previous relationship.