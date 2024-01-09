A$AP Rocky trial: Rapper pleads not guilty to shooting Terell Ephron

Rapper A$AP Rocky denies shooting Terell Ephron (formerly known as A$AP Relli) in a November 2021 episode. This is not the first time he has pleaded not guilty to felony gun charges.

A$AP Rocky was first arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport in connection to the crime in April 2022. The case has been building up ever since. In November, during a preliminary hearing, a Los Angeles judge ruled there was sufficient evidence for Rocky to go on trial.

The preliminary hearing included evidence in the form of surveillance footage which shows a group of men involved in an argument at an intersection. However, you don’t see any “actual shooting” in the video, according to reports. In additional footage, you hear sounds like two gunshots and then a man comes running around a corner for a bit before he starts walking normally. While it's not clear who the man is in the video, a Los Angeles detective in an earlier trial testified that their unit identified the man as Rocky.