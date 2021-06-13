'A Quiet Place 2' becomes the first movie to cross $100M at box office amid pandemic

After a brutal year for the theatre and cinema business, the box office is finally showing signs to bounce back again. John Krasinski directorial 'A Quite Place 2' has shown a new hope. The film has become thefirst movie to earn $100 million at the US box office since the pandemic led to shutting down of theatres in March 2020.



Emily Blunt starrer drama has reached the milestone in 15 days of its release. The movie also set a pandemic-era record and grossed $57 million over Memorial Day weekend release.



Apart from the horror sequence, another movie including '101 Dalmatians' prequel 'Cruella' raked in $27 million in its first weekend, while Warner Bros. 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is also close to reach the milestone in the next several days, after running in theatres for months, the film has earned $99.4 million and could grow to $99.8 million by the end of the weekend.



'A Quiet Place Part II' was originally set for a March 2020 release, before it was cancelled due to the worldwide lockdown.



The first part of the film had scored big with critics and went on to earn an Academy Award nomination for best sound editing, along with several Critics` Choice nominations. The movie went on to gross $340.9 million worldwide on a $21 million budget, making it one of the year`s biggest success stories for an original film.



For the unversed, 'A Quiet Place' third movie is in the works at Paramount. The makers have put a release date on the third film -- March 31, 2023. As per reports, Jeff Nichols will be taking over the director's chair from John Krasinski and will also write the project. However, the story will be based on an idea by Krasinski.