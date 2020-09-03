'No Time To Die' trailer: James Bond is back to settle old scores and save his love

The new trailer of 'No Time To Die' gives more insight into the 25th James Bond film. Daniel Craig plays 007 one last time and by the looks of the new trailer, it seems James Bond is back in action - this time to settle old scores and save his love.



Packed with a stellar ensemble cast the film features the likes of Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright who will be seen yet again in a Bond film.



As far as first-timers are concerned, things don’t get any better than Rami Malek who plays the role of the Bond Baddie, Safin and Ana de Armas as the lady love in Bond’s life along with Lashana Lynch who takes over Bond’s 007 agent number as he decides to leave active service.

The action-packed film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who has previously given box office hits like Jane Eyre and includes screenwriting by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who made her name with hit sitcom 'Fleabag'.



Grabbing one’s attention right from the word go, the trailer sees our favourite British secret agent, working for the MI6- back in business. It promises to be a fitting finale for Daniel Craig as the actor bids farewell to the franchise after starring in four previous Bond films. Expect Bond-style actioner, complete with high octane stuns and awe-inspiring gadgets.

The film is set to release in US and UK in November.