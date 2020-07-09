Kanye West says Planned Parenthood has been made by white supremacists to do 'devil's work'

In his first interview since he announced his plan to run for the President's post, rapper Kanye West has shared scathing thoughts on Planned Parenthood.



On July 4, the rapper announced that he would be contesting for the US Presidential election which is to take place later this year.



"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he wrote Saturday. "I am running for president of the United States."



Now, in a tell-all interview with Forbes, West has addressed his political platform and spoken out about Planned Parenthood.



"Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work," West said. “I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible," West said.



Planned Parenthood is an American nonprofit organization that provides reproductive health care, awareness around childbirth and services like abortion.



West also revealed that he was not going to contest on behalf of the Democrats or the Republicans, but instead was floating his own party called the 'Birthday Party', "because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday," said the rapper.

West and his wife Kim Kardashian have four kids together- two of whom are through surrogacy.

