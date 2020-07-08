Idris Elba's detective character John Luther to get a big screen debut?

Looks like screen’s London-based detective John Luther will get a big break via film. ‘Luther’ star Idris Elba is hoping that the detective will reach audiences via the big screen.

Speaking at a Zoom event for his current show ‘In The Long Run’, it was reported that Idris Elba hopes for the character to reach films. He said, "There isn't a real formal plan for Luther at the moment. I've made it very clear that I'd like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther."

John Luther debuted in 2010 and ran for five seasons. In season five, the show ended on a cliffhanger. There has been no news on the incoming of the sixth season.

Did Idris Elba contract COVID-19 from Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie?