Hit Netflix show 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' cancelled

Netflix show ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ stands canceled. It will return for the last time late this year for its 4th season.

On the news, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said, “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see part four.”



This comes after the showrunner faced another blow in the form of ‘Riverdale’ spinoff Katy Keene also being canceled at The CW after one season.

He is the same guy behind ‘Riverdale’ that has been a huge success. He is currently looking forward to the fifth season of ‘Riverdale’.

‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ is the latest Netflix series to come to an end. They recently announced shutting down ‘Ozark’, ‘The Kominsky Method’ and ‘Dead to Me’ — all of which are produced from outside studios.