'Enola Holmes' trailer: Millie Bobby Brown plays Sherlock's teen sister in new film

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role in 'Stranger Things', is all set to play Enola Holmes, the teen sister of famous sleuth Sherlock Holmes in a new film. Titled 'Enola Holmes', the film's trailer was dropped on Tuesday and it has Brown playinh the lead in the crime-comedy based on Nancy Springer's book `Enola Holmes Mysteries`.



Set in England in 1884, the storyline follows Brown`s character, who is on a mission -- to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter), who left the house one day, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no clue on where she has disappeared.



Clocking in at two-minute and 43-second, the trailer shows the free-spirited childhood Enola had but suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin).

The protective brothers insist her to carry forward her schooling, so as to help her to become a fine young lady. However, Enola refuses to follow their wishes and escapes from their hooks to search for her mother in London and subsequently becomes a super-sleuth in her own right.

The pursuit and the adventure that follows forms the main plot of the film. According to Deadline, the movie, also starring Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour and Louis Partridge, will be launched on September 23 on Netflix.