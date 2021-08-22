‘Schitt’s Creek’ farewell tour canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

Bad news for all the Schitt’s Creek's fans.



All who have been waiting for shows the farewell tour here some disappointing news for them. 'Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour' anticipated events cancelled, due to the surge in Covid-19 seen across North America.



Publishing the statement, the series creators and stars, Dan and Eugene Levy shared on Twitter.

“When we postponed the Schitt’s Creek: The Farwell tour, we had every hope and intention of traveling to see you later this year,” the Levys wrote.



“However, despite our best efforts to reschedule while keeping your health and safety at the forefront, we’ve found that state and local mandates vary too widely to do so in the near future. So, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all tour dates that were scheduled pre-pandemic.”



In the statement, they also noted that all tickets “will be refunded immediately upon cancellation. “We’re so sorry to be missing you,” they wrote in closing, “and we will continue to try to find a way to see you in the future.”



The multi-city tour, which was intended as a celebration of the popular Canadian sitcom, which came to the end of its sixth and final season in April of last year, had first been announced back in March 2020.



The show ran for six seasons and made history with seven Emmy wins in 2020. The show record for the most wins for a comedy series in a single season — sweeping the four main comedy acting categories.