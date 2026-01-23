/National Geographic’s 138-year legacy in must-watch shows: Cheetahs Up Close to Ocean with David Attenborough





Why do we care about places we may never visit? Why do stories about wildlife, people and cultures stay with us long after we’ve seen them? Because the most powerful stories don’t just show us the world, they help us understand it. For more than a century, National Geographic has been telling stories that do exactly that.

To mark its 138th anniversary, National Geographic celebrates the power of storytelling through a commemorative campaign reflecting on the Stories That Spark Wonder, from iconic explorations and groundbreaking science to unforgettable photography and journalism.



Its iconic yellow border has become synonymous with research-backed, visually stunning storytelling that sparks curiosity and deepens understanding of the planet we share. For generations, National Geographic has taken viewers from early field expeditions to modern-day explorations - across remote landscapes, diverse wildlife, and vibrant cultures - often being among the first to bring real expeditions, extreme environments, and unseen wildlife behavior into mainstream long-form storytelling.

A true pioneer of photography, National Geographic has led the way with milestones ranging from the first widely published natural-colour aerial photograph and the first natural-colour underwater photographs to the first magazine cover to feature a hologram.



As the brand marks its 138th anniversary, National Geographic celebrates a storied legacy of bringing the world closer to audiences through powerful, purpose-driven storytelling rooted in exploration, science, and truth. From explorers and primatologists like Jane Goodall to award-winning filmmakers like Jimmy Chin and James Cameron, National Geographic has consistently celebrated extraordinary individuals who push the boundaries of exploration and discovery.



In India, National Geographic has built a strong and loyal audience by bringing global stories closer to home while consistently spotlighting the country’s rich biodiversity, heritage, science, and people. From wildlife and conservation to history, culture, and science-led narratives, the brand continues to resonate with Indian viewers through stories that are informative, immersive, and deeply relevant.

Through breathtaking photography, immersive filmmaking, and authoritative reporting, the brand continues to elevate voices that expand human knowledge, inspire wonder, and reaffirm its standing as one of the world’s most trusted and influential storytellers.

National Geographic’s 138-year legacy Photograph: (National Geographic)

Alok Jain, JioStar, says, “138 years of National Geographic is a remarkable milestone, and it reflects the deep trust and unbreakable bond the brand has forged with consumers globally. Through the ‘Stories that Spark Wonder’ initiative our endeavour is to honour National Geographic’s extraordinary legacy while taking pride in the fact that the brand is a great inspiration for people of all ages today and for generations to come. By staying rooted in exploration, truth, and visual excellence, we continue to keep evolving how stories are told and experienced, reinforcing National Geographic’s place as a truly legendary and timeless brand.”



The 138-year anniversary is being celebrated all month long with a specially curated programming line-up featuring some of its most compelling and iconic titles, reaffirming its commitment to bringing meaningful, real-world stories to Indian audiences.