/James Burrows, director of iconic TV shows including ‘Cheers’ and ‘Friends,’ dies at 85

James Burrows, a renowned television director for his sitcoms, has died. He was 85. Burrows, who was known for his sitcoms, co-created shows like Cheers and helmed episodes of Will & Grace.

Burrows breathed his last surrounded by his family on Friday (June 19), his family has announced.

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In a statement shared with People, the director's family said,“We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family. For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.”

Also known as the master of comic timing, Burrows knew how to get the biggest laughs out of a scene. In a career spanning over five decades, he became one of the most talented and in-demand directors for helming comedy shows. He’s credited with adding a fourth camera to the world of sitcoms, where three-camera setups had been the standard. He has won 11 Emmy Awards, starting in 1980 and 1981 for ABC’s Taxi.

Beyond that, he was one of the few directors regularly called upon to direct pilots and mentor new, inexperienced talent. He also directed episodes of NBC’s Friends.

Speaking about his way of making things extremely funny, Burrows in his interview with The New York Times in 1995 said, “My mind is never a blank.''

“If something isn’t funny, I’ll try nine ways to make it funny. I won’t just quit on it. I’ll change the straight line to get more ideas or find a funny position for the actors,” he said.