Historic! RRR tickets sold out at Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in flat 98 seconds

The craze around SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' in the west is far from over. The film, which was released in India in March, continues to fill up theatres in America. Recently the film was scheduled to be screened at the world's biggest IMAX theatre. Turns out the tickets for the screening got sold out in flat 98 seconds!

RRR was screened as a part of an initiative by Beyond Fest at Los Angeles’s Chinese Theatre. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are expected to be part of the screening. The hype around the film is real as the show was sold out within two minutes, creating a new record for sure.

The official handle of Beyond Fest took to Twitter to share the news with fans. According to the organisers, this was a first for any Indian film and Beyond Fest called it “historic”.



The official handle of Beyond Fest took to Twitter to share the news with fans. According to the organisers, this was a first for any Indian film and Beyond Fest called it "historic".

It's official and it's historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before. Thank you @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani pic.twitter.com/GjR0s6A6b1 — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) January 4, 2023 ×