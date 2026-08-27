/Hina Khan’s visit to AGS Boniyar sparks joy and inspiration among students

Popular television actor Hina Khan visited Army Goodwill School (AGS) Boniyar in Uri, bringing excitement and joy to students and teachers during an engaging interaction that left a lasting impression on the school community. Hina Khan was warmly welcomed by the students and teachers, who were thrilled by her presence. During her visit, she interacted with the students, appreciating their enthusiasm, confidence and talent. Her warm and encouraging interaction created an atmosphere of happiness and inspiration across the school.

Expressing her gratitude for the warm welcome, Hina Khan said, “I had a wonderful time with the students.” She also appreciated the initiative of Army Goodwill Schools and observed that such schools and opportunities should be available in cities as well. The students were particularly excited to meet the actress in person. Several students had the opportunity to receive her autograph and share memorable moments with her, making the visit a special occasion for the entire school.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Teachers and students expressed their gratitude to Hina Khan for spending time with them, saying that her interaction had a positive and motivating impact on the young learners. The visit went beyond a celebrity interaction, serving as an encouraging experience for the students and inspiring them to remain confident, nurture their talents and dream bigger.