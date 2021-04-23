Hilary Duff talks about starring in the sequel ‘How I Met Your Father’

A day after it was officially announced that Hilary Duff is starring in the 'How I Met Your Mother' sequel 'How I Met Your Father'. After the official announcement, the actress opened up about her new show and talks about the final season of her show 'Younger'.



Sharing her bittersweet emotion with the ending of her show, she said, ''After spending so much time on a show with people you love, it’s always hard to permanently say goodbye.''



Further, she added, ''I’m not ready for it to end, though she admitted that she is ready for a 'job that shoots in L.A!''

Speaking for the first time since “How I Met Your Father” was announced, Duff told Variety about her excitement to star in the sequel to “How I Met Your Mother,” which will stream on Hulu.

“I’m such a fan of the original cast. They were absolutely seamless and brought me many laughs,” she said. I’m a fan of Isaac and Elizabeth and was absolutely on board after reading the script for ‘HIMYF,’” Duff continued.

“I knew I had to be the one to bring Sophie to life and share the female POV to this legendary show,” she added.

In the upcoming series, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.



The 10-episode series was created by 'This Is Us' showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, with original 'How I Met Your Mother' creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas also serving as executive producers. Duff will also be one of the producers of the series.



The original show ran nine seasons and 208 episodes from 2005-2014. The comedy starred Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris and Alyson Hannigan. Cristin Milioti played the mother.