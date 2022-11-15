Here's why Israeli pop star wore Kanye West's face at the MTV EMAs

The recently held MTV EMAs had a lot to offer apart from some great musical performances. Israeli pop star Noa Kirel brought her A-game to the stage at the event when she showed up in a controversial midriff-baring outfit that had Kanye West’s pictures plastered on it along with the Jewish Star of David.

Talking about her look, Noa said,“I had this idea that came to my head: after all the anti-Semitic things that Kanye said about Jewish people — and I’m Jewish — I knew I had to have something that will be powerful on the red carpet. I really wanted it to be a message and not just a regular outfit. And it takes some nerves, but I think the message was received.”

Noa admitted that many thought her dress was too risky but it was all worth it for her as she made a statement and met up with Taylor Swift who liked the outfit a lot. On meeting Taylor Swift, the Israeli pop star said, “When I saw her, she was just sitting there, and you know, I’ve got the Israeli chutzpah, so I was, like, I’m going to introduce myself.” SNL, Dave Chappelle come under fire for 'popularising antisemitism'

Kanye West who goes by the name, Ye, has been in the news in the recent for making antisemitic statements.