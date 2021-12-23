Here’s how Kapil Dev & his daughter are a part '83'

By now the whole world knows that Ranveer Singh plays the legendary Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s '83'. What is not known to the world as yet is that the original Kapil Dev has a cameo in the film.



Speaking of the surprise appearance during a match recreating the World Cup tournament director Kabir Khan said, “It was a very spontaneous decision to have Kapil Dev on the screen for a shot. We didn’t want it to appear gimmicky, and it isn’t.”



One reason why the real Kapil Dev agreed to be part of a scene showing his fictional counterpart Ranveer Singh on screen was his daughter.



“Kapil Paaji’s daughter Amiya was my assistant in 83 and anything we wanted done from him, we just had to communicate it through her. He couldn’t say no to Amiya for anything,” reveals Kabir.



Being a part of a scene where his daughter was on the team meant the world for the emotional cricket icon. It was like being a part of his daughter’s dream.