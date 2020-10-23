Hema Malini glows as she shares photos of 72nd birthday celebrations with Dharmendra and daughters

Age is just a number for veteran Bollywood star Hema Malini. The actress-turned- MP recently celebrated her 72nd birthday with husband, veteran star Dharmendra and daughters Esha and Ahana.



Hema Malini took to Twitter to share a few photos of her birthday celebration. "Time to share a few of my birthday photos with all of you!" wrote the actress.



In one of the pictures that she has shared on social media, the actress is seen twinning with Dharmendra in blue.

In another photo, Hema can be seen in a pink saree while Dharmendra looks dapper in a white shirt.

Time to share a few of my birthday photos with all of you! pic.twitter.com/kwyZBdNvFj — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 20, 2020

Fans couldnt stop gushing at the pictures of the evergreen couple of Bollywood.



"The most beautiful couple," a user tweeted. "Lovely pictures. Miss seeing you both together in films," another user commented.



Another photo has Hema Malini and Dharmendra posing with their daughters Ahana and, Esha.



One of the most popular onscreen pairs in Bollywood, Dharmendra and Hema Malini have starred in several blockbusters like 'Sholay', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Charas' and 'Dream Girl' . They couple got married in August 1979.