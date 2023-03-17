Helen Mirren reveals she cried after Brendan Fraser's Oscar win: 'He's a magical man'

Brendan Fraser's win at the 95th Academy Awards was very special. The actor has been garnering appreciation for his shining comeback with Darren Aronofsky's directorial, The Whale. Fraser won his first Oscar trophy in the Best Actor category for his commendable performance as Charlie, an overweight man, who is trying to rebuild his bond with his estranged daughter.



Brendan's win has been celebrated by many and recently veteran actress Helen Mirren shared that she become emotional after seeing Brendan's accepting the Academy Award.



Mirren recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the veteran actress revealed that she was not able to hold back her tears after Brendan's win.

"I did watch it. I was in a restaurant actually," The 77-year-star told host Kelly Clarkson before adding, via People, "I cried when Brendan Fraser got the award. I cried.''



Further talking, Helen said, "He's such a lovely person, I'm sure you know what a beautiful man he is. He's a magical man — he was clearly very very moved it was a huge moment for him," she continued. "It was the right person for me — the way he responded to it, I just found it very moving. It was the highlight for me out of the whole show."