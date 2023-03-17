Helen Mirren reveals she cried after Brendan Fraser's Oscar win: 'He's a magical man'
Brendan Fraser made his comeback to movies with Darren Aronofsky's directorial, The Whale. In the film, he has played the role of Charlie, an overweight man, who is trying to rebuild his bond with his estranged daughter.
Brendan Fraser's win at the 95th Academy Awards was very special. The actor has been garnering appreciation for his shining comeback with Darren Aronofsky's directorial, The Whale. Fraser won his first Oscar trophy in the Best Actor category for his commendable performance as Charlie, an overweight man, who is trying to rebuild his bond with his estranged daughter.
Brendan's win has been celebrated by many and recently veteran actress Helen Mirren shared that she become emotional after seeing Brendan's accepting the Academy Award.
Mirren recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the veteran actress revealed that she was not able to hold back her tears after Brendan's win.
"I did watch it. I was in a restaurant actually," The 77-year-star told host Kelly Clarkson before adding, via People, "I cried when Brendan Fraser got the award. I cried.''
Further talking, Helen said, "He's such a lovely person, I'm sure you know what a beautiful man he is. He's a magical man — he was clearly very very moved it was a huge moment for him," she continued. "It was the right person for me — the way he responded to it, I just found it very moving. It was the highlight for me out of the whole show."
On March 12, Brendan, who has been in the film industry for three decades, was full of gratitude after lifting his first-ever Academy trophy.
Emotional and tearful Fraser said during his acceptance speech, "I started in this business 30 years ago, and things — they didn't come easily to me, but there was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time until it stopped, and I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgment, because it couldn't be done without my cast."
''I thank the Academy for this honour and for our studio A24 for making such a bold film. I'm grateful to [director] Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale," he said before concluding, "Only whales can swim at the depth of the talent of Hong Chau. Thank you again, each one and all. I'm so grateful to you.''
The psychological drama is written by Samuel D. Hunter and directed by Darren Aronofsky.