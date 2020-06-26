Has Karan Johar resigned from MAMI board?

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been brutally trolled online ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Angry fans have lashed out at the filmmaker and accused him of nepotism that they feel has led to Rajput's untimely death. The filmmaker has since then been quiet on social media.



Now, according to the latest media reports, Johar has tendered his resignation from the board of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The director has reportedly sent an email to festival director Smriti Kiran stated he would like to resign.



Reports also state that Johar is unhappy with the lack of support he has got from the film industry in these times.



The festival's chairperson Deepika Padukone tried to talk Johar out of resigning but it seems that he did not change his decision. MAMI is considered one of the prestigious film festivals of the country and has Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane and Rohan Sippy as a part of the board.

There has been no official announcement from MAMI regarding Johar's exit.



The filmmaker has also unfollowed most of the celebrities on Twitter and is now following only 8 people on the social media platform which inlcudes PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.