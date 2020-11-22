'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman's handwritten diaries to be published as a book

'Harry Potter' actor Alan Rickman's personal diaries will be published as a book in fall 2022. Alan was best known for playing Severus Snape in the famous franchise.



Rickman's, 27, handwritten books that he began writing as his career was taking off during the early nineties and wanted to publish them as a book.

As reported by The Guardian, the actor's journals covered everything from his thoughts on acting to insights on friendships and politics. The avid theatre-goer also reviewed plays he attended and shared behind-the-scenes stories from the set of 'Harry Potter', which he was a part of for a decade, between 2001 and 2011.



Publisher Canongate has acquired the rights to the book, reportedly titled 'The Diaries of Alan Rickman'. It will be edited by Alan Taylor, editor of the Scottish Review of Books.

Rickman journaled his life until his death in 2016 when he died from cancer at the age of 69.



''I'm delighted that Canongate will be publishing Alan’s diaries and couldn’t have wished for a finer appointment of an editor than Alan Taylor''. Rickman’s wife Rima Horton told the agency.

''The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor but the real Alan – his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts '' she added.



Beside Harry Porter, his other notable roles include 'Truly, Madly, Deeply', 'Sense and Sensibility' and 'The Song of Lunch'