Harry and Meghan Markle's US security bill to be paid by Prince Charles?

Prince Charles will reportedly foot majority of the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's security bill amid their move to America. A few days earlier, President Donald Trump had categorically stated that the multimillion-dollar cost would not fall on taxpayers and hence America would not be responsible for the couple's security.



In a tweet on Sunday, Trump said taxpayers would not be funding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's protection after they move to Los Angeles, California which is Markle's hometown.



"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" Trump tweeted.

Also read: 'Distressing time for nation': Prince Charles opens up post recovery from coronavirus

Now, a source close to the royal family has told to Daily Mail that Harry's father, Prince Charles has agreed to pay a "private contribution" to his son.



The source adds that while it's not categorically mentioned what the contribution is for, but it is being believed that Charles would be covering half of Harry and Meghan's security cost in the US. According to media reports, the couple's security is estimated to be £4 million in total per year. And if Prince Charles pays half of the said amount, the source states it would be put a certain amount of dent in his pocket whose yearly income is estimated to be £ 26 million.



