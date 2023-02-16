Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic stun in pics from their Christian wedding

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows in style as they threw a lavish ceremony for friends and family on Valentine’s Day 2023. The married couple had a court marriage in 2020 but they decided to celebrate in a grander style in Udaipur, Rajasthan this weekend. It was all white at their Christmas wedding as the bride and groom dressed in a white gown and tuxedo.

The couple shared some beautiful snaps from their Rajasthani wedding and we can’t get over them. Sharing a glimpse of their wedding, the couple wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”

A day later, singer Aastha Gill took to Instagram Stories to share a video of Natasa walking down the aisle. She also posted photos of herself with the couple after the ceremony. She wrote, "Natasa Stankovic, cannot explain in words how I felt when I saw you in that beautiful white dress! Hardik Pandya, you’re one of the most fun people I’ve come across! God bless you both and may you always shine like this together."

Hardik Pandya had proposed to Natasa on a yacht in January 2020. In May, they announced to the world that they had tied the knot in an intimate wedding without any fanfare owing to the rising Covid-19 cases. In July, their son was born. Their son is named Agastya Pandya.