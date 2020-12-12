Hans Zimmer's single 'Open Road' to be part of 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Film score composer Hans Zimmer on Friday (local time) announced the release of his new single `Open Road` which will be featured in the upcoming film `Wonder Woman 1984`.



The Oscar-winning composer took to his Twitter account and shared the news with the caption "It`s #WeekOfWonder and I have a new track to share with you to celebrate! Listen to my newest single 'Open Road' featured in @WonderWomanFilm here: http://lnk.to/WW1984OR. #WW84 is only two weeks away from being in theatres and on @HBOMax in the U.S.!"

He won the `Best Original Score` Oscar for the film `The Lion King` back in 1995. Hans, who is no stranger to the world of the superhero genre, has previously composed film-score for superhero movies like `Man of Steel`, `Batman Trilogy`, `Amazing Spider-Man`, `X-Men: Dark Phoenix` among others.

Zimmer has also previously composed Wonder Woman`s theme song for the movie `Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice`, the first time Gal Gadot starred as the princess of Themyscira.



He will now compose the music for the second installation of the franchise `Wonder Woman 1984`. The much-awaited film has secured a Christmas release date in several countries, while it will hit the Indian theatres a day earlier on December 24.