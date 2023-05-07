Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Box Office: MCU film opens up with decent numbers

The MCU big-budget movie, which is the second film of Marvel Phase 5, opened with a decent number. As per Variety, the analysts indicated that the film has drawn $48.2 million on its opening day, a figure that includes $17.5 million in Thursday previews. Disney's domestic numbers are yet to come. The number of the trilogy is decent, and it seems like it may cross the expectation bar in the first weekend of its release. The Marvel movie was tracking for $120 million in its domestic market. If the film succeeds, this would be the second-highest opening of the year, after The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $146 in its opening weekend.

Super Mario Bros Movie creates another box office record! Surpasses $500 million in North America



For the unversed, the trilogy brings back the original Guardians lineup for the last time. The movie feature Chris Pratt as Star-Lord/Peter Quill, Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), and Groot (Vin Diesel), with Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).



Also, this is James Gunn's last film for Marvel after his big deal with DC Studios.



Not only in the domestic market, but the film has received a great response in the international market as well. Talking specifically about India, the movie minted Rs 7 crore on May 5, and around Rs 8 crore on day 2, taking the total collection to Rs 15.80 crore.



The film is facing tough competition in Indian theatres from the recently released The Kerala Story.



Guardian of the Galaxy 3 review:



WION's film critic, Kshitij Mohan Rawat, called the film the best MCU film in years. In the review, he wrote, ''I liked Poulter's Warlock as a nearly all-powerful man with a kid's mind. He will obviously come to play a larger role later, but in GotG 3, he appears and then disappears for a few scenes. The action in GotG 3 is great. There is a hallway scene that plays out in slow-motion, and it is up there with the best action scenes in MCU. Despite some minor flaws GotG 3 is an excellent conclusion to the trilogy. Even its hefty runtime did not feel at all lengthy since the film is plot-heavy. It is a thrilling and heartfelt adventure that is well worth your time.'' Read the full review here.