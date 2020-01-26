Grammys 2020: Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress at Roc Nation's annual brunch

Rihanna dazzled in a mystical dress as she attended the Roc Nation's annual brunch party in Los Angeles just a day ahead of the Grammys 2020.

According to a report by news agency, all the big names of the music fraternity were present on a special occasion flaunting their fashion vibe. Other than the 'Te Amo' singer artists like RiRi, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland and many others were also seen having a fun time at the gala event.





For the fanciful affair, Rihanna made the shutterbugs go all gaga as she donned a glitzy and glamorous ensemble glimmering in gold. The Fenty Beauty founder graciously carried a ruched halter dress that was adorned in jewels.

She tied her chic outfit together with a beige windbreaker jacket, larger sunglasses and a playful updo. While her appearance was a surprise, she made sure to get a grand entrance.