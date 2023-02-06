Grammy Awards 2023 as it happened: Beyonce creates history, Harry Styles wins album of the year
Grammy Awards 2023 Live Updates: The music industry's biggest night, the Grammy Awards 2023 is here! This year's ceremony is taking place at will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena which was earlier known as Staples Center on February 5, 2023. Some of the biggest names of music will be walking the red carpet at the awards. With Beyonce leading the nomination list with 9 nods followed by Adele with 7 nominations, the event will witness a clash of the titans. The ceremony will have Trevor Noah once again playing the host of the Grammy Awards- the third time in a row.
The nominations were announced in late 2022 with Beyonce's album 'Renaissance' earned her the top spot with nine nods. Beyonce is now the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, tied with her husband Jay -Z for the record. She has already won 28 Grammys in her career. Meanwhile, Beyonce is up against the likes of Adele, and Kendrick Lamar for the Album Of The Year. The annual awards is organised each year by the Recording Academy which has this year increased the number of voters for the awards, in a bid to be more inclusive and diverse. Artists like Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras will be performing at the Grammy's this year.
Here are the LIVE updates of the Grammy Awards 2023:
In a first, the Grammy awards honoured a member of the trans community. Kim Petras become the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy for best pop duo or group performance.
Petras, dressed in a bright red gown with a red veil, became emotional as she became the first transgender woman to win a Grammy with Sam Smith for their smash hit 'Unholy.'
"I'm the first transgender woman to win the award," she said in her acceptance speech. "I just want to thank all the transgender artists who kicked the door open in order for me to be here tonight."
Legendary artist Bonnie Raitt looked visibly surprised as she went up on stage to collect her Grammy for Song Of The Year. Her song 'Just Like That' beat the likes of Lizzo, Harry Styles and Adele to win the coveted prize.
“I’m so surprised, I don’t know what to say,” she said, calling her win an “unreal moment” for a song inspired by organ donors, as well as the late singer-songwriter John Prine.
Last year’s best new artist Olivia Rodrigo passed the baton to 23-year-old jazz singer Samara Joy as she took home the Grammy for Best New Artist. Thrilled at the honour, Joy said, "I’ve been watching y’all on TV for so long." She shouted out her family from the Bronx and the room full of musicians – “all of you have inspired me by who you are,” she said, and to “be here, by just being myself, just who I was born as, I’m so thankful.”
It is truly Harry's world and we are all living in it! The coveted Album Of The Year Grammy was given to Harry Styles, for his album 'Harry's House'. It is his second win at the Grammys on Sunday night. Styles also performed at the event some of his chart busters from the album which have been ruling the internet this past year. Earlier in the evening he also won the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy.
About damn time! Lizzo won the prestigious Record Of The Year for her album 'About Damn Time'. The very enthusiastic (and surprised) Lizzo, dressed in a metallic silver short dress, dedicated record of the year to fellow former Minneapolis resident Prince, whose death inspired her to “dedicate my life to making positive music.” Lizzo beat the likes of Beyonce, Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Doja Cat to win in this category.
Indian music composer Ricky Kej made his country proud on Sunday as he won a Grammy in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. Kej took to twitter to share the news and dedicated the award to his country, India.
Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India.@copelandmusic— Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 6, 2023
Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park pic.twitter.com/GG7sZ4yfQa
Kej won the award along with rock-legend Stewart Copeland (The Police). Kej is the only Indian to have won three Grammys.
From Harry Styles' rainbow jumpsuit to Cardi B's electric blue cutout gown, check out the best dressed stars on Grammys 2023 redcarpet.
Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift have all picked up a Grammy each. Meanwhile Indian composer Ricky Kej too took home a Grammy.
Here is the full list of winners at Grammys Awards 2023
#Beyonce is now the most honored GRAMMY winner with 32 current GRAMMY wins.— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023
She’s still up for 3 more tonight. #GRAMMYs
Record 👏 Breaker👏 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Lqn581xNYB— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023
Beyonce is now the most decorated Grammy artist of all time. The singer won the Best Dance/Electronic music album on Sunday, her 32nd Grammy and became the artist with maximum Grammy awards. She won the award for her album 'Renaissance'.
The new Grammy GOAT, as host Trevor Noah aptly called her, thanked her Uncle Johnny, a gay man who inspired her dancehall album, her parents “for loving me and pushing me” and her “beautiful” husband Jay Z and three children. The album has fetched her nine nominations this year, the highest for any artist this year and she is pitted against Adele for the Record Of The Year Grammy.
Dressed in psychedelic jumpsuit, Harry Styles won the Best Pop Vocal album at Sunday's Grammy Awards for his album 'Harry's House'. The album is nominated in six categories - Record of the Year ("As It Was"); Album of the Year (Harry`s House); Song of the Year ("As It Was"); Best Pop Solo Performance ("As It Was"), a category he won at the 2021 GRAMMYs; Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry`s House); and Best Music Video ("As It Was").
In a first, the composer of popular video game 'Assassin's Creed' Stephanie Economou won the first ever Grammy in a new category that honours video game scores. Industry players had lobbied for years for a prize celebrating the work behind video game soundtracks, an acknowledgment of the major impact gaming and its music have on pop culture.
Viola Davis joined the rare firmament of showbiz luminaries to have won competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards -- the so-called EGOT -- after taking home the gramophone for best audio book, narration and storytelling. Davis won for rendering her voice to the audio version of her 2022 memoir 'Finding Me'.
Davis won an Oscar in 2017 for best supporting actress for 'Fences' opposite Denzel Washington, and a Tony -- her second -- for the same role in August Wilson's play in 2010. She won an Emmy for best actress in a drama for 'How to Get Away with Murder' in 2015.
Rapper Cardi B walked in at the 65th Grammy awards wearing Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's creation. The blue cutout gown is from Gupta's Paris Haute Couture collection this year. Cardi B walked the red carpet with husband, rapper Offset. Cardi B is not up for any award this year but earlier this month it was announced that she would be presenting at the awards.
Making India proud for the third time, music composer Ricky Kej picked up his third Grammy award at Grammy Premiere ceremony on Sunday. Drummer and composer Stewart Copeland, record producer Herbert Waltl, and Indian composer Ricky Kej accepted the award for Best Immersive Audio Album during the pre-telecast show of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
While Beyonce is all set to become the artist with maximum Grammy wins this year, there was another African American women who created history at Grammys much before her. During the 41st Grammy Awards in 1999, Lauryn Hill made history as she won five Grammy Awards. She became the first African-American woman to win five Grammys in one year.
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' has already fetched two awards at pre-ceremony. The singer will create history if she wins another award on Sunday ceremony as the artist with maxium Grammy wins. The bigger question is though that will Beyonce will the coveted Album Of The Year where she is pitted against Adele? We will find out in sometime.