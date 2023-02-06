Grammy Awards 2023 as it happened: Beyonce creates history, Harry Styles wins album of the year

Grammy Awards 2023 Live Updates: The music industry's biggest night, the Grammy Awards 2023 is here! This year's ceremony is taking place at will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena which was earlier known as Staples Center on February 5, 2023. Some of the biggest names of music will be walking the red carpet at the awards. With Beyonce leading the nomination list with 9 nods followed by Adele with 7 nominations, the event will witness a clash of the titans. The ceremony will have Trevor Noah once again playing the host of the Grammy Awards- the third time in a row.





The nominations were announced in late 2022 with Beyonce's album 'Renaissance' earned her the top spot with nine nods. Beyonce is now the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, tied with her husband Jay -Z for the record. She has already won 28 Grammys in her career. Meanwhile, Beyonce is up against the likes of Adele, and Kendrick Lamar for the Album Of The Year. The annual awards is organised each year by the Recording Academy which has this year increased the number of voters for the awards, in a bid to be more inclusive and diverse. Artists like Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras will be performing at the Grammy's this year.



Here are the LIVE updates of the Grammy Awards 2023: