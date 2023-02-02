Grammy Awards 2023: Here's what we know about the music industry's biggest night
With Beyonce leading the nomination list with 9 nods followed by Adele with 7 nominations, Grammys 2023 will witness a clash of the titans.
The music industry's biggest night, Grammy Awards 2023 is just days away. The starry ceremony will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena which was earlier known as Staples Center on February 5, 2023.
With Beyonce leading the nomination list with 9 nods followed by Adele with 7 nominations, the event will witness a clash of the titans. The ceremony will have Trevor Noah once again playing the host of Grammy Awards- third time in a row.
The Nominations were announced in late 2022 and Byoncé's album 'Renaissance' earned her the top spot with nine nods. Beyonce is now the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, tied with her husband Jay -Z for the record. She has already won 28 Grammys in her career.
Beyonce vs Adele
Grammys 2023 will see Beyonce, Adele competing against each other for the big prizes. Both the singers have been nominated for the Song of The Year and Album Of The Year. This isn't the first time that Adele and Beyonce have been pitted against each other at the Grammys. In the 2017 Grammys, Beyonce lost to Adele in Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year category.
Meanwhile, Harry Styles is nominated for six Grammy Awards this year: Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).
Performers at Grammys 2023
Every year Grammy awards ceremony witnesses electrifying performances by some of the top artists from the music industry. The first group of performers for the 2023 Grammy ceremony were announced on January 25 and includes the like of Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras. Harry Styles was later added to the list of performers.
A nod to the gaming world
From 'The Legend of Zelda' theme to the infectious 'Super Mario Bros' score, sound, and music have long been foundational to the gaming experience. And now, in a move many fans and insiders consider long overdue, the Recording Academy for the first time has created a Grammy category specifically honoring a video game soundtrack, an acknowledgment of the major impact gaming and its music have made on pop culture.
Previously video games were included in the Score Soundtrack for Visual Media category, which also featured music for film and television.