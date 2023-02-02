Grammy Awards 2023: Here's what we know about the music industry's biggest night

The music industry's biggest night, Grammy Awards 2023 is just days away. The starry ceremony will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena which was earlier known as Staples Center on February 5, 2023.



With Beyonce leading the nomination list with 9 nods followed by Adele with 7 nominations, the event will witness a clash of the titans. The ceremony will have Trevor Noah once again playing the host of Grammy Awards- third time in a row.



The Nominations were announced in late 2022 and Byoncé's album 'Renaissance' earned her the top spot with nine nods. Beyonce is now the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, tied with her husband Jay -Z for the record. She has already won 28 Grammys in her career.



Beyonce vs Adele



Grammys 2023 will see Beyonce, Adele competing against each other for the big prizes. Both the singers have been nominated for the Song of The Year and Album Of The Year. This isn't the first time that Adele and Beyonce have been pitted against each other at the Grammys. In the 2017 Grammys, Beyonce lost to Adele in Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year category.