Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce picks up her 28th award, creates history with most wins by a female artist

There's a reason why Beyonce is considered the numero uno. On Sunday night, Beyonce picked up her 28th Grammy and became the only female artist in the history of the awards with maximum wins. She is undoubtedly the most decorated singer of the Grammys.



She secured the record after winning Best R&B Song for her hit 'Black Parade,' a single celebrating Black culture and activism that dropped in the wake of mass protests ignited by the death of George Floyd in police custody in the summer of 2020.



Beyonce surpassed singer Alison Krauss’ record for the most wins by a female artist.

Here's the complete list of winners of Grammys 2021



Beyonce also won the best music video for 'Brown Skin Girl' as well as the best rap performance and best rap song for 'Savage,' with Megan Thee Stallion.

Looking to Megan, Beyoncé said, “I have so much respect for you.”



“I’m honoured that you asked me to be a part of this song,” added Beyoncé, who shares the win with Jay-Z and several co-writers.



The win, Megan Thee Stallion’s third of the night, made her the first female rapper to a best rap song. She’s also the fifth rap-based act to win best new artist.