Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja meets with accident, suffers minor injuries

Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident on Wednesday night.

The actor's son suffered minor injuries. The accident took place in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

Govinda confirmed the news to a news agency, ''My son Yashvardhan was driving the car and suddenly a car came in front of his car and rammed into him. However, my son is safe. He has got a few injuries on his arms, but nothing to worry. The car has had a few dents and scratches''.



No police complaint has been lodged, as no one was seriously injured in the accident. ''We have not lodged a police complaint because the driver apologised to us, and it is a car from Yash Raj. We have an old relationship with them. Their driver was driving the car. He is also safe,'' he said.



After the accident, Govinda, reportedly, reached the spot after the accident and spoke to people who witnessed the accident. Yashvardhan aspired to make a career in Bollywood and is currently assisting Sajid Nadiadwala in his upcoming movie.

