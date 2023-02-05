'GOT' star Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie expecting their second child

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's family is expanding!



The 'Game of Thrones' stars is expecting their second child together. Harington, 36, announced the good news of his second child on Friday's episode of 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon.



He revealed the good news while he was discussing his son and admitting that he is "terrified" now.

Can Beyonce finally take home the top Grammy?



"He's about to get the shock of his life," Kit shared during the February 03 episode, "which is that he's about to get a brother or sister."



Harington and Leslie met while starring in HBO’s superhit fantasy series 'Game of Thrones,' which ended in 2019. In the show, the couple, who played Jon Snow and Ygritte might not have a happy ending, but in real life, they are living dreamy life.



Kit and Rose got married in Scotland in 2018 after dating on and off since 2012. In 2021, they had their first child, a son.