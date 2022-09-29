Golden Globes add four TV supporting acting categories for 2023 ceremony

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is making effective changes for the 2023 coveted Golden Globes ceremony. A week after it was announced that the Globes would return to NBC after an off-air silent ceremony in 2022, the organisation has added new supporting acting TV categories for the 80th edition of the Golden Globes.



Following the similar concept to Lead Actor and Lead Actress TV categories, HFPA has now divided the supporting actor categories into two separate categories: Musical comedy or drama as well as limited or anthology series.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, the new categories added are:



Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama



Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama



Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television



Previously, the award had categories for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made For Television And Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made For Television.



The board members have also voted in favour to continue the rules that were implemented last year - the new rules include no mandatory motion picture screenings, and submissions of motion pictures and TV programs remain voluntary for eligibility. And, as per THR, each film or TV project will automatically be eligible as long as it was released during the calendar year 2022.



The nominations for the 2023 ceremony will be announced on December 12 and the main event will air live on NBC starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 ET on January 10.