Golden Globe 2021: Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger & others announced as presenters

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are just a few days away, and the first batch of presenters for the 2021 ceremony is announced. Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will be handing out the trophies on February 28, 2021, at 8 pm ET. Full nominations list



The star-studded list includes some of last year’s big winners and nominees, including Joaquin Phoenix and Renne Zellweger, both won Golden Globes in 2020 for their roles in 'Joker and 'Judy', respectively.

'Da 5 Bloods', Bridgerton': Golden Globe 2021 snubs find mention in SAG Award nomination list



Awkwafina is also one of the presenter, last year, she created history and had won her first Golden Globe for 'The Farewell' adding to the list Cynthia Erivo, Kristen Wiig, and Annie Mumolo are also one of the presenters. More presenters will be revealed before the big night.



''We are thrilled to announce Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, @awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Kristen Wiig, and Annie Mumolo as presenters at the #GoldenGlobes! Tune to @nbc on Sunday, 2/28 at 8P ET/5 P PT!'' They tweeted from the official account.

We are thrilled to announce Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, @awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Kristen Wiig, and Annie Mumolo as presenters at the #GoldenGlobes! Tune to @nbc on Sunday, 2/28 at 8P ET/5 P PT! pic.twitter.com/2kpFBvjT4g — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 17, 2021 ×

This year, the Golden Globes are going to look very different from previous years. While the format for the show is believed to be both in-person and virtual— is still unknown.

Asian descents to black artists: Golden Globes 2021 nominee list is diverse



This year, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are returning as the host, however, they are going to be doing their jobs by staying miles away from each other. They will be airing live on NBC at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Fey will host from the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City and Poehler will host from the ceremony`s usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.