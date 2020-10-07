Gloria Estefan to host a new season of 'Red Table Talk'; first epsiode will focus on her daughter's coming out story

Singer Gloria Estefan is turning chat show host with a new season of 'Red Table Talk: The Estefans'.

The show is a spin off from jada Pinkett Smitgh's Facebook watch series and Gloria will co-host with daughter, singer Emily Estefan and her niece Lili.



The first episode will have the veteran singer talking about her daughter's coming story to help the Latin community to tackle issues like sexuality more freely.



"Emily came out three years ago," Gloria told 'The Talk' on Tuesday, "and no one knows because we really never had the reason or opportunity to talk about how we dealt with it as a family."



"It was important for her (Emily) to talk about it (on the new show) and it was important for us to put it on the table. We share so much of our personal lives and private lives through (social media) that we wanted to use it in a good way, a healing way."



The veteran singer admitted that the chat between her and Emily got heated a bit but her niece played the "referee".

"It's important," she added, "because some people are going through these types of things. We hope to at least get it out there and speak about it, especially in the Latin community. So many things are taboo - like everything is taboo. My mother never even kissed my father 'til they were married by the church."

The episode will air on October 7