Gloria Estefan reveals she had coronavirus, suspects she got it from a fan

Legendary singer Gloria Estefan has revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus a month back and assured that she is now fine.

Estefan revealed in an Instagram video that she had mostly been in quarantine throughout the pandemic but recalled having stepped out in Miami once on October 30.



The Grammy winning artists feels she may have contracted the disease from a fan who she met while dining out.



"The only thing that I can imagine happened is that someone came up to me when I was eating and tapped me on the shoulder," she recalled. "They were very close, they had no mask and they were telling me beautiful things -- but that's the only thing that I have done outside my enclosure here, my quarantine ..."



She recalled that a few days later she lost sense of taste and smell, making her "freak out a bit".



She then tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined in her home for two weeks. She also experienced "a little bit of a cough" and dehydration.



Fortunately Estefan tested negative twice a few days later and is now doing fine.



“I was very lucky, but I just wanted to share with you that I was in quarantine, and one day I went out and met with one person who was not wearing a mask," 63-year-old shared. "I even held my breath through their talk, but something must have happened there."



The singer urged fans to maintain six feet distance and wear masks.