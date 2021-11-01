Glimpse of 'RRR': SS Rajamouli's new film looks grand, introduces key characters

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is perhaps one of the most awaited films of the film. The makers on Monday shared 'RRR Glimpse' on social media which gives a sneak preview of the mammoth project.



Featuring JR NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, the film is set in pre-independent India.



The 45-seconds video takes us into the world of 'RRR' and gives a glimpse of all the major characters of the film.

The glimpse of 'RRR' hints at the visuals and the grandeur, which is obvious in every frame. With the intensified hype around the idiosyncrasies of Ram Charan and NTR's roles, this glimpse is a great addition.





The teaser also showcases high-octane action sequences is achieved, as the video portrays a few goose-flesh visuals.

Ram Charan and NTR are to be seen in the best of their heroic versions in this upcoming movie, going by the glimpse released.



As'RRR' is a fictional drama surrounding the Pre-Independent era of India, both the heroes have undergone physical transformations. The concept of 'Fire and Water' is evident all the way through the video. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris are seen in limited spaces in the glimpse but sure make their marks.



Directed by Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli, 'RRR'` is produced by DVV Danayya on the DVV Entertainment banner and will release in 10 languages worldwide.



The film is slated for release on January 7, 2022 in theatres.