George Clooney urges media outlets to stop posting photos of his children

Like many other Hollywood celebrities, George Clooney is requesting media outlets to stop posting photos of his children.



Clooney issued an open letter to press outlets requesting them to stop publishing pictures of his children. The Oscar-winning actor, who is married to international law and human rights barrister Amal Clooney, saw the photos published by the Daily Mail of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old baby and wrote a letter insisting he wants to keep his family safe.

''Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd’s 1-year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your publication. I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment''.



Further adding, he wrote, ''The nature of my wife’s work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover. We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real-world issues, with real-world consequences.''

''We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn’t greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted. Thank you, George Clooney''.



Earlier, several celebrities have called out publications to stop publishing their children's photos. Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively recently called out a press outlet for publishing and taking photos of their children.

George Clooney and Amal shares twins Alexander and Ella.