George Clooney reacts to Brad Pitt calling him the ‘most handsome man’, dubs him 'pretty boy'

Last month, Brad Pitt called George Clooney the 'most handsome man in the world' in his Vogue interview. Now, Clooney has reacted to Brad's claims and he fully agrees with his views.



Clooney recently appeared on Thursday’s episode of 'The Late Show' where host Stephen Colbert asked what he thinks about Brad calling him the most handsome man in the world.

Reacting to which, Clooney said, "He's right about that."



“I, too, think that I am the most handsome man,” Clooney quipped and the audience shouted loudly.



During his interaction, Clooney jokingly called Brad, ''pretty boy Pitt.''



Further, Clooney joked that he might have said his name in the second take because he probably has taken his name first, "I think the truth is… the first time he answered it, he said himself," he joked. "And they said, 'Maybe don't say that. Do another take.'"

This all started after Pitt was asked to name 'most handsome men in the world' from the past and present during his interview with Vogue.



Picking from the past, Pitt said, "You know in the acting world because it's my day job… the immediate go-to is Paul Newman."



'Once Upon a time in Hollywood' actor revealed, "Because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports [he was] a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being."



When it comes to choosing from the present, the actor took the name of George Clooney, "If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f–ker because why not?" Pitt, 58, joked. "Because usually, I'm always taking him out, and he's always taking me out. And this time, I'm gonna go the other way, just this once."

On the work front, Brad and Clooney are all set to reunite for an untitled Apple project.