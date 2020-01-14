Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse of her next film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of her next, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on social media. The film which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is based on Hussain Zaidi`s book `Mafia Queens of Mumbai`.



The 26-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse and wrote 'Gangubai' along with a heart emoji. In the short video, one can see a red dot along with the title `Gangubai Kathiawadi` along with a message that reads the first look out tomorrow. The official Twitter handle of Bhansali Productions also tweeted the same video.

Earlier, Alia shared the news of getting the lead role in the film on her Twitter handle and wrote, "A name you`ve heard a story you haven`t. #GangubaiKathiawadi This one`s going to be special!! Directed by #SanjayLeelaBhansali, releasing 11 September 2020."



This project will see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada`s Pen India Ltd for this film. Alia will be seen playing the titular role in the film who was a brothel owner and a matriarch. The actress is currently shooting for the film which is scheduled to release later in the year.