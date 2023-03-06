Game Of Thrones star Natalie Dormer marries David Oakes in an intimate ceremony

Actress Natalie Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell in Game Of Thrones has reportedly married her fiancé David Oakes. According to reports, the actor couple exchanged vows last month and toasted their new beginnings together with an intimate dinner at Roth Bar&Grill in Bruton, Somerset. The couple shares a two-year-old daughter together.



A source told MailOnline, "Natalie and David kept the wedding very low-key, they didn’t want it to be a huge bash though it certainly was still a day to remember. hey just wanted to share the moment with a select group of people as they’re very private individuals. But it was a beautiful ceremony."



Dormer, 41, and the Vikings: Valhalla star, 39, began dating in 2019, two years after starring together in the play, Venus in Fur. In January 2021, they welcomed their first child together- a baby girl. In a later interview, the Tudor actress reflected on motherhood and described her baby as "an absolute joy." She also joked that she got pregnant during the pandemic because there was little else to do.



Speaking on the That’s After Life! podcast, she said, “It’s the perfect thing to do during a pandemic, is get pregnant and have a baby.



“I feel like I’m probably being a bit of a cliché. She’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time on a date going, ‘Yeah, I’m a Covid baby!’ I think there’s going to be lots of Covid babies, because what else can you do?”