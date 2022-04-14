'Game Of Thrones' actor arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual communication with minor

Actor Joseph Gatt has been accused of inappropriate communication with a minor. According to the LA Police Department, the case is being investigated.



Gatt is best known for his role as Thenn Warg in HBO's 'Game Of Thrones'. He was in custody in the early hours of April 6 after a warrant was executed on his name.



Police served the warrant after receiving a tip that Gatt "had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines," the release added. He was arrested on a felony warrant for contact with a minor for sexual offence.



Gatt was eventually released on the same day of he paid a bail of $5,000 bail, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Inmate Information Center.

