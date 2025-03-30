Fans got upset when BIGBANG member G-Dragon arrived late for his concert. He came an hour after his scheduled time upsetting his fans.

Advertisment

Owing to the chaos, G-Dragon’s agency has now issued an apology. As reported by Soompi, his agency, Galaxy Corporation, cited "worsening weather conditions" as the reason for the delay. They said that it was a “measure taken for safety reasons, out of concern that using the stage equipment might endanger the audience”.

Fans upset with delay in concert

It was earlier revealed to fans that the show will begin hour an hour later than the scheduled time. But they didn’t keep their time. The concert ultimately started “73 minutes late”. The concert was held at the Goyang Stadium.

Advertisment

When fans took to social media to blast G-Dragon, his agency released a statement on why they had to delay the concert. They wrote, "Hello. This is Galaxy Corporation. We are making a statement regarding the G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Ubermensch] IN KOREA, presented by Coupang Play concert that was held on March 29. Due to worsening weather conditions (severe winds), the concert was delayed once for safety reasons, and then as an extension of this [original delay], the concert was delayed yet again.”

The statement concluded, “However, in spite of that, [the delays in the concert’s start time] were a measure taken for safety reasons, out of concern that using the stage equipment might endanger the audience. Just as we stated in our apology at the concert venue, we would once again like to thank and apologize to the fans who waited for the concert to start for a long time in the cold.”

Also read: L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal starrer to get 17 voluntary cuts after backlash

Advertisment

G-Dragon will hold his second Ubermensch show at Goyang Stadium on Sunday, March 30.