'Friends' reunion: Matthew Perry admits he would 'sweat and shake' if his jokes did not make the audience laugh

While the 'Friends' reunion was filled with nostalgia and happy moments, there was also a brief mention about Matthew Perry's mental state while filming the show.



Perry played the popular character Chandler Bing in the show. The actor attained superstardom in the 10 years when he played the character on the show but off-camera struggled with mental health and substance abuse. Also read: 'Friends' reunion: Matthew Perry, his decades-long addiction & comeback



During the reunion episode, which premiered on Thursday, the actor revealed to his other castmates that how he hated filming in front of a studio audience. The actor admitted that he felt like he was 'going to die if they (the audience) didn`t laugh`.

As the `Friends reunion` saw the star cast of the show namely-- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- reconnect on the actual set of the show, the 51-year-old Perry poured his heart and said he `hated in front of a studio audience`.

"I felt like I was going to die if they didn`t laugh...I would sweat and shake," said Perry as he described his experience of performing in front of the live audience. To which Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston noted that how he had never mentioned this before to them. Here are the other revelations made on the special episode.



The sitcom was performed in front of a live audience and each 22-minute episode of `Friends` took six hours to film, which was twice the length of most sitcoms. The producers felt that the audience played an essential role in the series and they even hired a comedian to entertain the audience in between takes.



`Friends: The Reunion` is streaming on HBO Max from May 27. Indian fans can watch the reunion special on Zee5.

'Friends` originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

