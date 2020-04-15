Frank Ocean debuts on Billboard’s latin songs chart

Singer Frank Ocean’s ‘Cayendo’ has now landed a spot on the Billboard chart.

Within its first month of release, the song has grabbed the singer his first Top Ten spot on the Billboard chart.

‘Cayendo’ has reached number 8 spot on the Hot Latin Songs chart this week, according to Billboard.

‘Cayendo’ first appeared in October when Frank Ocean previewed it during an episode of his revived blonded RADIO show. It was formally released with ‘Dear April,’ first arriving as a vinyl-only single before the songs made their way to streaming platforms.

‘Dear April’ and ‘Cayendo’ are the latest in a string of new songs, following last year’s ‘DHL’ and ‘In My Room.’