Find out which Hollywood stars Ram Charan is excited to see at the Oscars

Oscars are almost here, and at this year's ceremony, we would see plenty of Indian celebrities gracing the red carpet, from the 'RRR' team to Deepika Padukone. Before the big night, Ram Charan, who will attend the 95th Academy Awards along with the entire team of the magnum opus, said he's very excited as he named the Hollywood stars that he's looking forward to seeing at the cinema's biggest night, as a fanboy.



During his candid chat with Entertainment Tonight, Charan was recently asked whether he was ready for the big night.



Replying to this, Charan said that he's very excited to see Hollywood stars Cate Blanchett and Tom Cruise. "I don’t know if I will ever be ready for the Oscars. I am nervous, but I am excited. I don’t know if I will walk the red carpet, as a fanboy or as an actor,'' he said, as per HT.



''Everybody I have grown up watching. I cannot name them, but I am especially excited to see Cate Blanchett and Tom Cruise at the Oscars. I have watched him in Top Gun until now, he is incredible," Ram added.