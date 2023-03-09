Find out which Hollywood stars Ram Charan is excited to see at the Oscars
RRR has made history this year. The film's smash hit 'Naatu Naatu' has earned a nomination in the Best Original Song category at Academy Awards.
Oscars are almost here, and at this year's ceremony, we would see plenty of Indian celebrities gracing the red carpet, from the 'RRR' team to Deepika Padukone. Before the big night, Ram Charan, who will attend the 95th Academy Awards along with the entire team of the magnum opus, said he's very excited as he named the Hollywood stars that he's looking forward to seeing at the cinema's biggest night, as a fanboy.
During his candid chat with Entertainment Tonight, Charan was recently asked whether he was ready for the big night.
Replying to this, Charan said that he's very excited to see Hollywood stars Cate Blanchett and Tom Cruise. "I don’t know if I will ever be ready for the Oscars. I am nervous, but I am excited. I don’t know if I will walk the red carpet, as a fanboy or as an actor,'' he said, as per HT.
''Everybody I have grown up watching. I cannot name them, but I am especially excited to see Cate Blanchett and Tom Cruise at the Oscars. I have watched him in Top Gun until now, he is incredible," Ram added.
Both Cate and Tom are nominated for this year's Academy Awards.
The film directed by SS Rajamouli has become a worldwide phenomenon, as well as one of the frontrunners in this year's international award season. The film, which was released in March last year, became a huge hit in India and one of the highest-grossing movies in the country.
In his recent interview, Ram was asked about 'RRR's craze in Hollywood and whether he's planning to work in the west post the film's success.
"I don't know if I can call it a Hollywood success, but I think Hollywood has a big heart to accept international films and respect them as much as original Hollywood films."
Further talking about working in Hollywood movies, he said, "I want the directors here (Hollywood) to experience the talent in India and I also want to be part of your (American) industry. I hope to get some good calls and good meetings in LA now."