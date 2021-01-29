Ethan Hawke to play the lead in Scott Derrickson's upcoming horror movie 'Black Phone'

Ethan Hawke has boarded a horror express. The actor has joined the cast of Scott Derrickson’s 'The Black Phone,' the big-screen adaptation of a short story by Joe Hill.



According to Variety, the movie is based on Joe Hill's horror novella of the same name. Derrickson will co-write the screenplay with Robert Cargill. The novella focuses on a dead cinephile, a lonely kid, an eight-foot-tall locust, and a man locked in a basement stained with the blood of murdered children. There's also an old, disconnected telephone that rings at night with calls from the dead. Derrickson and Cargill will also produce the film along with Blumhouse's Jason Blum.

The film reunites Hawke with Blumhouse. The Oscar-nominee previously starred in 'The Purge,' and appeared as abolitionist John Brown in Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird,” both of which the company produced. Hawke’s also a close friend of Blumhouse founder Jason Blum.

Derrickson previously directed 'Sinister' and 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose,' as well as Marvel's 'Doctor Strange.' He was originally slated to direct “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,' the sequel to the film, but left the project in 2020 due to creative differences



'The Black Phone' will be distributed by Universal and starts production in North Carolina in February.



Hawke is a four-time Academy Award-nominated actor and screenwriter, whose credits include “Boyhood,” “Training Day” and “Reality Bites.” He will next star alongside Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in “The Northman,” Robert Egger’s follow-up to “The Lighthouse,” as well as “Zeros and Ones,” a thriller from Abel Ferrara.

